Deputy involved in crash at busy intersection

Deputy involved in crash
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A deputy was involved in a crash in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash at Main Street and Shoup Mill Road.

Troopers confirmed that a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved.

Main Street is shut down at Turner Road.

Additional information about injuries was not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

