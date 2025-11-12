Deputy killed after cruiser struck by semi-truck

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after a semi truck struck his police cruiser in Indiana on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning on Interstate 69 in Delaware County, Indiana, according to a press release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the deputy, whose name has not been released, was assisting a stranded motorist along the interstate when his patrol vehicle was struck by a northbound semi-truck.

“Despite immediate emergency response efforts, the deputy did not survive his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

No other details are being released at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy and the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our law enforcement family and for the entire Delaware County community,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from the public and thank all the assisting agencies who responded to this tragic scene.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

