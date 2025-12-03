De’Shayne Montgomery leads Dayton in home win over ETSU

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team took care of business against East Tennessee State (ETSU) Tuesday night.
De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 27 points, matching his career-high, in an 88-71 win over ETSU.
He was one of four UD players in double figures.
Keonte Jones added 15, while Jordan Derkack scored 14 points. He made 10-13 free throws.
Both Jones and Derkack also finished with 5 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds.
Amael L’Etang had 10 points and 5 boards.
Dayton scored 28 points off 22 Buccaneer turnovers.
The Flyers improved to 7-2 overall.
Dayton’s next game will be on Saturday, Dec. 6, when they play Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tip-off is at noon.
Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 11 a.m.
The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.
