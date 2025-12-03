De’Shayne Montgomery leads Dayton in home win over ETSU

Photo of De'Shayne Montgomery. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery drives to the basket against ETSU on Dec. 2, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto (Custom Credit) /Rick Roshto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team took care of business against East Tennessee State (ETSU) Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 27 points, matching his career-high, in an 88-71 win over ETSU.

He was one of four UD players in double figures.

TRENDING STORIES:

Keonte Jones added 15, while Jordan Derkack scored 14 points. He made 10-13 free throws.

Both Jones and Derkack also finished with 5 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Amael L’Etang had 10 points and 5 boards.

Dayton scored 28 points off 22 Buccaneer turnovers.

The Flyers improved to 7-2 overall.

Dayton’s next game will be on Saturday, Dec. 6, when they play Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tip-off is at noon.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 11 a.m.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!