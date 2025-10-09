Design for Brent Spence Companion Bridge is nearly done, but construction start date remains unknown

CINCINNATI — The design for the Brent Spence Companion Bridge is now 60% complete, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), but the exact start date for major construction has not been announced.

According to our news partners at WCPO-TV, the project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing Brent Spence Bridge, with plans to re-stripe the current bridge to three lanes to enhance safety and manage local traffic.

The project is expected to cost $3.6 billion and will require 6 million work hours and 95 million pounds of steel, WCPO-TV said.

“We say it’s much more than a bridge, but there is a very exciting bridge that’s part of the project,” said Tommy Arnold, ODOT’s Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project manager.

Mackenzie Mason from the Greater Cincinnati Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development expressed concerns, stating that organizers might be rushing the project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forwardsell or backsell information goes here....

TRENDING STORIES:

“Traffic is a big source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, also air pollution and so I’m worried that’s not being taken into consideration,” said Dr. Amy Townsend-Small, a professor at the University of Cincinnati.

Tommy Arnold outlined the project’s timeline, indicating that 2024 will focus on proof of concept, 2025 on project development, and 2026 on final engineering and construction, WCPO-TV said.

Arnold mentioned that some utility work will commence before the end of the year, and the construction will span an 8-mile corridor along I-71/75 from the Western Hills Viaduct to the Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky.

The Federal Highway Administration has stated that the project will have “no significant impact on the environment,” despite concerns raised by residents and environmental groups.

WCPO-TV said public meetings are scheduled to gather community feedback, starting October 21 at Longworth Hall, with additional sessions on October 22, 23, and 27.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group