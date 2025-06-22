Design for Brent Spence Companion Bridge unveiled

Brent Spence Bridge Companion Bridge Design
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The design for the Brent Spence Companion Bridge was unveiled last week.

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear unveiled the design of the “state-of-the-art” Brent Spence companion bridge.

The companion bridge is a part of the 8-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“As we went through the designs, we wanted this bridge to be cost-effective, functional, and safe, but we also wanted it to look good,” Governor DeWine said. “This bridge will become an iconic part of the Cincinnati skyline and a landmark gateway that honors our state’s excellence in engineering, transforms the daily commute, and keeps commerce moving.”

The design is a cable-stayed independent deck bridge that uses a cabling system to support both of the bi-level bridge’s decks.

Unlike other double-deck bridges, no steelwork will connect the two decks.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project spans eight miles of I-71/I-75 in Kentucky and I-75 in Ohio.

The existing Brent Spence Bridge, which has served the region since 1963, will be reconfigured to three lanes on each deck with emergency shoulders on each side.

The new companion bridge will carry traffic on I-71 and I-75.

You can learn more about the Brent Spence Bridge Project and the Companion bridge here.

