Desperately needed rain moving in

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is finally gaining strength to break down and flatten the ridge of high pressure that’s been in charge of our weather for what seems like an eternity lately.

Our rain chance will start off scattered because we’ll need to saturate our atmosphere a bit. Our dewpoints have been in the 40s lately. The higher the dewpoint the more moisture. As the low moves in, that number will climb into the 60s. This will allow for better rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

The area of low pressure at this time looks like it will stall nearby and keeping our rain chances up throughout the entire upcoming workweek.

Rain chances look to begin late afternoon Sunday, scattered and linger throughout the overnight into Monday morning. More rain is forecast late Monday and into Tuesday and is our best chance for steady and heavier rains. Tuesday and Wednesday the rains will become scattered once again and the heaviest rains at this time will begin to push south.

Rainfall totals are forecast between one to two inches starting Sunday through Tuesday night. Higher amounts are always possible under heavier showers.

