Development now visible for onMain Project at former Montgomery County Fairgrounds

City commission to vote Wednesday on former fairgrounds development plan The former Montgomery County fairgrounds will be rebuilt into a new neighborhood, onMain. CHUCK HAMLIN
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Construction is underway on the onMain project, a major development on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds site in Dayton, Ohio.

The onMain project is a collaboration between the University of Dayton and Premier Health, transforming a 37-acre site into a mixed-use development.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talked to the CEO of onMain about how the development will transform this part of town on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re doing the inserting of the infrastructure in there, so the streets, the utilities, there’s some community spaces that are all going to be put in,” said Brian Heitkamp, CEO of onMain.

The project, which began in earnest after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, received a significant boost from a $35 million award from the State of Ohio for an Innovation Hub.

