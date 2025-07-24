DeWine orders flags to half-staff for fallen Ohio officer

LORAIN — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Officer Wagner’s funeral.

DeWine’s order affects all public buildings and grounds in Lorain County, as well as the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

News Center 7 previously reported that Wagner and his partner, Officer Peter Gale, 51, were on their lunch break when police said the suspect, Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lorain Police Officer Brent Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

Gale remains in critical condition.

Parker died at the scene.

Payne had non-life-threatening injuries.

While the order specifically mandates these locations, other public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio may choose to fly their flags at half-staff at their discretion during the same period.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group