DeWine provides update on Ohio National Guard members in DC

By WHIO Staff

OHIO/WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has provided an update on the Ohio National Guard members in Washington, DC.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, 150 military police from the Ohio National Guard were sent to the nation’s capital in August.

DeWine announced on Wednesday that he agreed to a request made by the Secretary of the Army through the National Guard Bureau and will have the guard members stay in DC until Nov. 30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some of the Ohio National Guard members will be rotated, but Ohio will continue to provide 150 military police for “presence patrols,” DeWine said.

None of these military police members is currently serving as law enforcement officers in the state of Ohio, DeWine added.

The guard members are in DC as part of the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul policing through a federal crackdown on crime and homelessness.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!