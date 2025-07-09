DGR: Local group brings push for new local hospital to city commission

Hospital Petition Dayton Photo from: Matt Turri/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — People will present their case to a local city commission as to why a new hospital should be built.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is taking a closer look at a community group’s push to bring a new hospital to Dayton this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dayton City Commission will hold a public hearing today to discuss this push to get a new hospital on the ballot.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Clergy Community Coalition has spent months trying months collecting signatures.

“This is the third time we’re going before the city commission, and this time we can say we made it. We got the required number of signatures,” said Bishop Richard Cox.

Their goal is to put a public hospital where the former Good Samaritan Hospital used to sit on Dayton’s west side.

The Clergy Community Coalition’s petition allows city residents to vote on the proposed one-mill tax that could raise $2 million every year for 10 years.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!