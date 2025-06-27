DHS ends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is terminating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians currently living in the United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The TPS designation for Haiti ends on August 3, 2025, and termination will be effective on September 2, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for DHS said the environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough for Haitian citizens to safely return home.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” a DHS spokesperson said.

Fox News reports that there are roughly 520,000 Haitians currently living in the United States.

As previously reported, the Miami Valley has a large Haitian community in Springfield.

News Center 7 reached out to the City of Springfield about what the termination of the TPS designation would mean for the city and businesses in the city that employ Haitian workers. They referred us to this statement from Mayor Rob Rue previously issued to News Center 7:

“Springfield remains focused on ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of all members of our community.

We are actively coordinating with our state and local partners to maintain public safety and stability. Our commitment is grounded in compassion and service, and we will continue to respond thoughtfully to any developments that may arise. The city will comply with federal law as we always have.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group