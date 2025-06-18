‘Didn’t have time to react;’ Driver injured in wrong-way crash after police chase speaks out

MORAINE — One of the drivers injured in a wrong-way crash after a police chase on Interstate 75 earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

Officers chased a pickup truck around parts of Montgomery County on June 5 before the wreck on I-75 in Moraine.

Investigators said James Collins refused to stop for police, and Thomas Downey threw pieces of wood off the back of the truck during the pursuit.

Rodney Bogan was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

He said he was driving on the interstate when the cars in front of him slammed on their brakes.

Brogan said he swerved to avoid hitting them, but ended up crashing head-on with the pickup truck Collins was driving.

“I got 10 broken ribs, I have two or three fractures in my back, a fracture in my rotator cuff, and I had a collapsed lung,” Brogan said.

