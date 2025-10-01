Dillard’s coming to local mall

Stock photo
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — A new anchor store will be coming to a local mall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Dillard’s is planned for the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to a zoning permit submitted to the City of Beavercreek.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dillard’s would replace the Macy’s, which permanently closed in March.

News Center 7 has reached out to the city and the mall for additional information and will update the story if we get a response.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!