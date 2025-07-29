Dinosaur riding scooter spotted at local gas station

Dinosaur On Scooter Clark County Photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A gas station in Clark County had a prehistoric visitor early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, Clark County deputies responded to a Dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on South Dayton-Lakeview Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark confirmed that a person wearing an inflatable Dinosaur costume was spotted riding a scooter at the gas station.

“The great thing about Clark County is we get off-the-wall stuff like this,” Clark said. “Yes. We did have a dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on S Dayton-Lakeview this morning, and he was indeed riding a scooter.”

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a person in a green inflatable dinosaur costume on a scooter outside the speedway.

Dinosaur On Scooter Clark County Photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!