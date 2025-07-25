Discarded battery causes fire at new Rumpke recycling facility

COLUMBUS — A fire broke out at Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s new $100 million recycling facility Thursday night.

A lithium-ion battery caused the fire, Rumpke said.

Jeff Snyder, senior vice president of recycling and sustainability at Rumpke, said these batteries pose a danger to workers and firefighters.

“Fortunately, we were able to address quickly, and the facility didn’t experience damage and no one was injured,” Synder said. “Situations like this puts people—our workers and firefighters in harm’s way which is the ultimate risk we take when we all toss these batteries into trash and recycling containers.”

Snyder noted that this is a common issue at recycling facilities, with the Columbus fire being the fourth such incident in July alone.

Other fires occurred at Rumpke’s facilities in Cincinnati and Dayton, all of which were caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries, found in everyday items such as phones, laptops, and power tools, should not be disposed of in trash or recycling containers.

Rumpke’s Dayton facility has frequently encountered these batteries on the tipping floor, where they can be crushed and ignite.

Residents are encouraged to check their local solid waste district’s website for proper battery disposal locations.

Many retailers, including Staples and Batteries Plus, offer collection programs for safe disposal.

Other hazardous items that should not be placed in recycling include propane tanks, charcoal embers, and pool chemicals.

Acceptable items for recycling include cardboard, plastic bottles, and glass jars.

