Discount food market coming to Harrison Township neighborhood

DG Market
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A new store is trying to make fresh food more accessible to a community and bring life back to an area hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to township officials about this new store. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

DG Market is set to open in Harrison Township in the fall.

Neighbors said they hope it will fill a void in the community.

We will continue to update this story.

