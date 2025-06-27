Discount food market coming to Harrison Township neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A new store is trying to make fresh food more accessible to a community and bring life back to an area hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to township officials about this new store. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

DG Market is set to open in Harrison Township in the fall.

Neighbors said they hope it will fill a void in the community.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group