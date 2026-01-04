At least 2 arrested after county-wide call for help at local motel

VANDALIA — Authorities made a county-wide call for help while responding to a disorderly subject call at a motel in Montgomery County Saturday night.

A Vandalia dispatcher confirmed authorities responded to reports of a disorderly subject at 7070 Poe Avenue, which is a Hawthorn Suites motel.

Officers on scene dropped a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for backup, but it has since been canceled.

A Vandalia police sergeant told News Center 7 crews on scene that a party got out of control at this location.

At least two people were arrested; however, their identities were not immediately available.

Potential charges will be presented to the prosecutor’s office on Monday, the sergeant added.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw authorities from several agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton police, and park rangers.

The sergeant said no apparent injuries were reported on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

