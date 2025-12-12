Dispatchers, first responders honored for handling of dog attack that hurt 2

Premier Health presented the Trauma Coin to members of the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center, Xenia Police Division, and Xenia Fire & EMS Division

XENIA — Dispatchers and first responders in Xenia were honored for their handling of a severe dog attack in July.

Crews were presented with the Trauma Coin by Premier Health.

The Trauma Coin is presented by Premier Health to first responders whose actions during significant medical emergencies exemplify exceptional performance and directly contribute to improved patient outcomes, according to a media release.

As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were dispatched to reports of an active dog attack in the 1200 block of Circle Drive on July 7.

Dispatchers helped get critical information and coordinated the response of multiple units.

Law enforcement was able to protect the victims, secure the area, and keep the medical crews safe while they determined the most severely injured patient.

The following people were honored:

Xenia Greene Central Communications Center

• Bambi Branchfield

• Molly Davis

• Tara Melvin

Xenia Police Division

• Allie Mumpower

• Jarrod Cecil

Xenia Fire & EMS Division

• Captain Greg Beegle

• Tyler Bundy

• Garrett Patton

• Lieutenant Michael Senter

