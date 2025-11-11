Distribution sites announced for local Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner with Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, and Corn
Thanksgiving dinner FILE PHOTO (Brent Hofacker/Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley Meals and its partners have announced distribution sites and times for the Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway, offering holiday meals to individuals and families in need.

Meals will be distributed in a drive-through style at Trotwood-Madison High School and Fairborn Phoenix Theater to support those facing food insecurity on Nov 26.

The distribution at Trotwood Madison will take place from 9-11 a.m., and the one at Fairborn Phoenix Theater will take place from 12-2 p.m.

Miami Valley Meals is temporarily increasing meal production to their pantry partners by 10-15% to accommodate the growing demand for food assistance.

A special gift-matching opportunity is available for those who wish to support these efforts.

An anonymous donor will match monetary donations up to $10,000.

Donations can be made at miamivalleymeals.org/donate.

