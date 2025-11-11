Distribution sites announced for local Thanksgiving meal giveaway

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley Meals and its partners have announced distribution sites and times for the Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway, offering holiday meals to individuals and families in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Meals will be distributed in a drive-through style at Trotwood-Madison High School and Fairborn Phoenix Theater to support those facing food insecurity on Nov 26.

TRENDING STORIES:

The distribution at Trotwood Madison will take place from 9-11 a.m., and the one at Fairborn Phoenix Theater will take place from 12-2 p.m.

Miami Valley Meals is temporarily increasing meal production to their pantry partners by 10-15% to accommodate the growing demand for food assistance.

A special gift-matching opportunity is available for those who wish to support these efforts.

An anonymous donor will match monetary donations up to $10,000.

Donations can be made at miamivalleymeals.org/donate.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group