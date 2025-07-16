District provides update on possible high school busing solutions

This comes after a new provision in the state budget prohibits high school students from transferring to school from the RTA hub downtown.

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools leaders are still working to figure out how high school students will get to class this year.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, this comes after a new provision in the state budget prohibits high school students from transferring to school from the RTA hub downtown.

The district now has less than 30 days to figure out a plan before the school year starts.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence and Transportation Director Marvin Jones told News Center 7 that they feel positive about figuring out a plan before August 12.

They both want to get as much feedback from parents in the district as possible.

The district’s public information office put together a survey that will be shared with parents to collect their feedback about high school busing.

Right now, the survey is just a rough draft.

Lawrence said they hope to get the surveys to the parents this week.

“We got an email from our legal team earlier today saying that they need another 24 hours, so we have put it together, but we need to give them a little bit more time to vet it,” Lawrence said.

The district’s communication director said parents can expect to find the survey in the parent portal, text, and email.

At the meeting, four women stood up at the podium and said they were former bus drivers in the district and were having trouble getting rehired.

They all said they see the need for drivers in the district.

“Overall, I have 11 years of experience overall. My main concern with DPS transportation, like I said, was the hiring process,” former bus driver Serena Murphy said.

Murphy added that the fight for their jobs back it all about the kids.

District leaders said they would look into what’s going on with their jobs.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

