District, state await judge’s decision on preliminary injunction on busing

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A judge could soon make a ruling on Dayton high school students using city buses to get to school.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in Columbus for Thursday’s hearing. He’ll have the latest on the busing battle tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The district had another hearing in Columbus with the state over students using RTA buses to get to school on Thursday.

As previously reported, the district was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) in the case last week, allowing them to buy RTA bus passes for high school students.

The TRO only lasts through Thursday’s hearing and decision, but if they get an injunction, it would block the state law until the case goes to court.

The real issue is whether the RTA hub will continue to be the road to classrooms for high school students. The two sides have different views on whether that should be the case.

