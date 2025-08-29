District, state lawmakers waiting decision on lawsuit over new busing law

DAYTON — A judge could make a ruling soon on how Dayton high school students can get to class.

News Center 7's Amber Jenkins is at the Dayton Public School bus barn as we look at the impact this decision will have on parents this morning

DPS had a hearing in Columbus with the state on Thursday on whether students could use RTA buses to get to school.

The school district hopes the judge will allow them to use the RTA buses.

RTA, the city, and downtown businesses have expressed opposition to the practice. They point out hundreds of calls for police service near the RTA hub every year for fights, assaults, and shootings.

A deadly shooting of a Dunbar High School student while he waited for his bus to school led to the new law.

State Representative Phil Plummer said they banned the use of the RTA Downtown hub because it is unsafe for students.

“Unfortunately, we have people down there that are homeless, suffering mental health issues, drug addicts, drug dealers, gangbangers, we’ve had our share of violence down there,” said Plummer.

District parents also testified on Thursday. A mom of three high schoolers said her kids’ education would be in jeopardy if the district does not provide some form of transportation.

“I would have to step down at work and go down to part-time to be able to pick them up and take them to school each day,” she said.

Dayton’s superintendent, Dr. David Lawrence, also testified. He said the new state law “could have a devastating impact on our families.”

We will continue to follow this developing story.

