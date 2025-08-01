Do Kings Island, Cedar Point make the 2025 Outrageous Theme Park Eats list?

Theme Park Food (PixelVision Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

Amusement parks are not only known for their thrilling rides but also for their outrageous and indulgent food offerings.

As summer continues, a list of 10 ultra-indulgent theme park food items has been compiled, showcasing the weirdest and wildest treats available for adventurous eaters, according to Yelp.

These culinary creations range from loaded funnel cakes to footlong treats on a stick, providing visitors with a unique and memorable dining experience.

While racing from one attraction to another, park-goers often indulge in these super-sized and deep-fried delicacies without worrying about counting calories.

These food items serve as edible souvenirs, with the only lasting evidence being a flavorful memory and perhaps a photo on Instagram.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a foodie, amusement parks offer a variety of indulgent treats that are sure to tickle your tastebuds during your next adventure.

Here are some of the food trends Yelp found at the top theme parks in America:

  • Butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Epic Universe in Florida
  • Pickle Dog and Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs at Disney’s Boardwalk in Orlando
  • Mickey Pretzel at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California
  • King-Sized Shakes at Hersheypark Amusement Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania
  • 25-Pound Apple Pie at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  • Strawberry Shortcake Sundae Funnel Cake at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California
  • Tater Twist and Tater Dog at Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, Missouri
  • Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California
  • Cheese-on-a-Stick at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio
  • The Big Pink Donut at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California

And, we can’t leave out a new treat at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, which is known for its Blue Ice Cream. Now, you can get Blue Ice Cream Candy. It’s available at shops throughout the park.

