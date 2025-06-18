Do you drive to Wright-Patt? This change could impact you next week

Gate 19B construction project Photo contributed by WPAFB (via website) (WPAFB (via website) /WPAFB (via website))
By WHIO Staff

W.P.A.F.B. — Access to Wright Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) will change next week and affect some drivers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

W.P.A.F.B.’s Gate 19B will be closed from June 23-Sept. 29, except for morning inbound traffic, for a two-phase construction project, according to the base’s website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gate 19B will be open Monday through Friday for inbound traffic only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

W.P.A.F.B. says any outbound traffic during those hours should use Gate 1B off Springfield Street.

The Springfield Street gate’s hours are Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!