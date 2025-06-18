Do you drive to Wright-Patt? This change could impact you next week

W.P.A.F.B. — Access to Wright Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) will change next week and affect some drivers.

W.P.A.F.B.’s Gate 19B will be closed from June 23-Sept. 29, except for morning inbound traffic, for a two-phase construction project, according to the base’s website.

Gate 19B will be open Monday through Friday for inbound traffic only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

W.P.A.F.B. says any outbound traffic during those hours should use Gate 1B off Springfield Street.

The Springfield Street gate’s hours are Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

