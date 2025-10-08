Do you know where he is? Police identify man accused of stealing power tools

MIAMISBURG — Police are asking for help locating a man accused of stealing power tools from a local hardware store.

Miamisburg police said the theft happened on Sept. 20 around 5:30 p.m. at a Lowe’s.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old James Ward, according to the Miamisburg Police Department.

Ward allegedly stole a variety of power tools and left in a gray Lexus SUV with Ohio plate KSM7250, police said.

Warrants have been issued for Ward’s arrest.

Anyone who knows where Ward may be is asked to call Det. Sg t. Muncy at 937-847-6612.

Theft suspect (Miamisburg Police Department)

