Do you recognize him? Police looking for man connected to burglary in Kettering

KETTERING — Do you recognize him?
Police are looking for a man connected to a burglary in Kettering.
The Kettering Police Department shared security photos on Facebook of a man they say is connected to a burglary.
If you have any information or can identify the man, contact Detective Pedro at 937-296-2460.
KPD is asking for your help in identifying the subject pictured below who is connected to a Burglary. With any leads or information, please contact Detective Pedro at (937)296-2460.Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, June 16, 2025
