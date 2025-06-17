Do you recognize him? Police looking for man connected to burglary in Kettering

KETTERING — Do you recognize him?

Police are looking for a man connected to a burglary in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department shared security photos on Facebook of a man they say is connected to a burglary.

If you have any information or can identify the man, contact Detective Pedro at 937-296-2460.

