Do you recognize him? Police looking for man connected to burglary in Kettering

Burglary Suspect Kettering (Kettering Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Do you recognize him?

Police are looking for a man connected to a burglary in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department shared security photos on Facebook of a man they say is connected to a burglary.

If you have any information or can identify the man, contact Detective Pedro at 937-296-2460.

