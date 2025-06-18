Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of driving stolen ATV

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man accused of driving a stolen ATV.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 8, around 11:47 a.m., officers were notified of a person traveling southbound on I-675 into the City of Beavercreek on an ATV that had just been reported stolen out of the City of Fairborn, according to a social media post.

Officers found the stolen ATV and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The ATV’s operators failed to comply with the officer’s signals.

Officers are now looking for the man driving the stolen ATV.

If you recognize him, contact Detective J. Schuler at 937-426-1225 ext. 239 or schulerj@beavercreekohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group