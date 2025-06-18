Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of driving stolen ATV

Stolen ATV Suspect Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man accused of driving a stolen ATV.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 8, around 11:47 a.m., officers were notified of a person traveling southbound on I-675 into the City of Beavercreek on an ATV that had just been reported stolen out of the City of Fairborn, according to a social media post.

Officers found the stolen ATV and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The ATV’s operators failed to comply with the officer’s signals.

Officers are now looking for the man driving the stolen ATV.

If you recognize him, contact Detective J. Schuler at 937-426-1225 ext. 239 or schulerj@beavercreekohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!