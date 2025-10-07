Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of stealing from Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing from Home Depot.

On Sept. 22, Beavercreek police officers responded to reports of a theft at Home Depot located at 3775 Presidential Drive.

Home Depot Loss Prevention Staff told police that the male suspect entered the store and went to the electrical section.

He then removed a Ryobi 18V generator from its packaging and placed it into a shopping cart before leaving the store without paying for it.

If you recognize the man or have any information, contact Officer Harris at 937-426-1225 ext. 167 or by email at harrist@beavercreekohio.gov.

