Do you recognize him? Police looking for man who stole cash from a wallet at Raising Cane’s

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who stole cash from a wallet at Raising Cane’s.
The man was seen on security video taking $250 in cash from a wallet that had been lost on the patio of the restaurant.
If you can identify him, contact Officer C. Worley at 937-426-1225 ext. 154 or via email at worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov.
You may remain anonymous.
