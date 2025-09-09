Do you recognize him? Police looking for man who stole cash from a wallet at Raising Cane’s

Raising Canes Theft Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who stole cash from a wallet at Raising Cane’s.

The man was seen on security video taking $250 in cash from a wallet that had been lost on the patio of the restaurant.

If you can identify him, contact Officer C. Worley at 937-426-1225 ext. 154 or via email at worleyc@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous.

