Do you recognize him? Police looking for man who stole kitchen appliance, boxers from Walmart

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who stole a kitchen appliance and some clothing from Walmart.

The theft occurred on Nov. 3, according to police.

The man reportedly entered the Walmart and selected a KitchenAid mixer and a package of men’s boxers.

He then left the store without paying and got into the passenger side of a white Volkswagen van with an unknown license plate.

If you can identify the individual, contact Officer K. Gee at geek@beavercreekohio.gov or 937-426-1225. You may remain anonymous.

