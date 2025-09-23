Do you recognize him? Police looking for person of interest in theft from Lowes

Lowe's Theft Greenville (Greenville Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — Do you recognize him?

The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The department is investigating a theft that occured at the Greenville Lowes.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, contact Officer Ryan Slade at 937-548-1103.

