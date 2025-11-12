Do you recognize them? Police looking for 2 people accused of theft, gift card fraud

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing from Walmart with a fraudulent gift card transaction.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Sonder declares bankruptcy, kicks out guests, cancels reservations
- PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in parts of Miami Valley
- Local woman arrested after authorities find suspected cocaine during traffic stop
The theft occurred on Oct. 14 at the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.
The two individuals used a fake payment method to load multiple Visa and Walmart gift cards, causing a total loss of $1,470.
One of the cards was later used to purchase a PlayStation 5 from the store.
They then left the area in a white Nissan.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Officer O’Neill at 9378-426-1225 ext. 233 or email oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group