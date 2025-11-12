Do you recognize them? Police looking for 2 people accused of theft, gift card fraud

Do you recognize them? Police looking for 2 people accused of theft, gift card fraud

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing from Walmart with a fraudulent gift card transaction.

The theft occurred on Oct. 14 at the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

The two individuals used a fake payment method to load multiple Visa and Walmart gift cards, causing a total loss of $1,470.

One of the cards was later used to purchase a PlayStation 5 from the store.

They then left the area in a white Nissan.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Officer O’Neill at 9378-426-1225 ext. 233 or email oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.

