Do you recognize them? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Kroger

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kroger on East Stroop Road in Kettering.

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

The theft occurred on August 6 at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to the Kettering Police.

They reportedly worked together to steal approximately $260 worth of various household items, groceries, and beer.

They were seen traveling in a red sedan.

If you have any information, contact Detective Strehle at 937-296-3301.

