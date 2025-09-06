Do you recognize them? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Kroger

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kroger on East Stroop Road in Kettering.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winning Megamillions ticket worth $20K sold in Ohio
- Ex-doctor admits to lying to federal investigators in 1989 rape cold case
- Juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car near Miami County high school
The theft occurred on August 6 at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to the Kettering Police.
They reportedly worked together to steal approximately $260 worth of various household items, groceries, and beer.
They were seen traveling in a red sedan.
If you have any information, contact Detective Strehle at 937-296-3301.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group