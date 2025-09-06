Do you recognize them? Police looking for people accused of stealing from Kroger

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kroger on East Stroop Road in Kettering.

The theft occurred on August 6 at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to the Kettering Police.

They reportedly worked together to steal approximately $260 worth of various household items, groceries, and beer.

They were seen traveling in a red sedan.

If you have any information, contact Detective Strehle at 937-296-3301.

