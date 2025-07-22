Do you recognize them? Police looking for people involved in thefts from Kroger

Kroger Theft Kettering (Kettering Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

The Kettering Police Department is looking for two people they say were involved in thefts from Kroger.

Both people were involved in thefts that occurred at Kroger on July 16, according to the department.

If you have any information on either person, contact Ptl. Ireton at 937-296-2555.

KPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured below, who were both involved in thefts that...

Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, July 21, 2025

