Do you recognize them? Police looking for person of interest in the hit-and-run crash investigation

EATON — Do you recognize them?
The Eaton Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash.
The crash occurred at a local business, according to the police department.
If you have any information, contact Officer Nickell at 937-456-5531.
