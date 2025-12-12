Do you recognize them? Police looking for person of interest in the hit-and-run crash investigation

Do you recognize them? Police looking for person of interest in the hit-and-run crash investigation (Eaton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

EATON — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Eaton Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash occurred at a local business, according to the police department.

If you have any information, contact Officer Nickell at 937-456-5531.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!