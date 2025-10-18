Do you recognize them? Police looking for women wanted for questioning in shoplifting investigation

Do you recognize them? Police looking for women wanted for questioning in shoplifting investigation (Middletown Division of Police)
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — Do you recognize them?

The Middletown Division of Police is looking for two women who are wanted for questioning in a shoplifting investigation.

The incident took place at Gabes in Middletown on Oct. 13, according to the department.

The women were in a blue Ford Escape.

If you recognize them or have any information, email detectives at detectivesmpd7700@gmail.com.

