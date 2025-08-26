Doctor gets jail time for setting Ohio home on fire

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A former University of Toledo medical fellow has been sentenced to prison for setting a house on fire in December, our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV reported.

Andrew Campbell, 34, was sentenced to four to six years in prison on Tuesday after pleading no contest to three aggravated arson charges in July.

Three other charges of aggravated arson were dismissed in the plea deal, WTOL-11 reported.

Campbell must also “forefeit any interest” in a Toyota RAV4 and register as a lifetime arson offender, according to WTOL-11.

The man was convicted of setting a home in Sylvania Township on fire on Dec. 7, 2024.

WTOL-11 reported that this home belonged to another local doctor.

The Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office said one firefighter was injured while responding, and the home was significantly damaged.

“This case highlights the very real dangers arson presents to our community,” Lucas County prosecutor Julia Bates said. “We’re grateful for the swift action of emergency responders and the thorough investigation by the Sylvania Township Police Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office. We hope this resolution sends a strong message about the seriousness of this offense and that regardless of occupation, we will pursue justice.”

Campbell was a fellow with the university’s Hematology-Oncology program, the University of Toledo confirmed to WTOL-11.

The university placed Campbell on administrative leave without pay on Dec. 20 after it learned about the criminal charges against him.

A spokesperson with the University of Toledo confirmed to our CBS affiliate that Campbell is not a current employee in July.

