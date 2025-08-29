Doctors warn about uptick in e-bike, e-scooter crashes

DAYTON — Doctors are concerned with the number of kids showing up to the ER after a crash involving electric bikes and scooters.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with a neurosurgeon about these statistics. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Dayton Children’s Hospital said there has been an increase in e-bike or e-scooter crashes this year.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kettering Health announces layoffs in department ‘restructure’
- Annunciation shooting: Victims identified, number of injured up to 18
- Suspect dead, 2 deputies shot while serving warrant, sheriff says
What’s more concerning is the number of those crashes that involve cars on the road, making injuries much more severe.
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group