Dog attack severely injures woman, boy in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Two dogs attacked a Dayton woman and a boy on Wednesday morning.

Police were called out to the 400 block of Leland Avenue late Monday morning on reports of a dog attack.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman told News Center 7 that a neighbor called 911 after hearing a boy, believed to be 8 or 9 years old, yelling for help in the backyard of a home.

A woman came out of the home and saw the boy being mauled by a family member’s dog.

The woman was able to get the boy away from the dog, and they ran inside the home, but the dog, as well as another dog, ran in after them and attacked them again.

Both the woman and the boy suffered severe injuries.

