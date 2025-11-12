‘Dog crisis;’ New animal welfare task force looking to change laws surrounding animal crimes

Stock photo of a dog in a cage. Authorities seized 223 dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and other animals that had been living in "inhumane" conditions at a Pennsylvania farm, state troopers said Sunday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new animal welfare task force is looking to make changes to the “dog crisis” in Montgomery County.

The task force said Dayton is one of the worst cities in the county for loose dogs.

“It’s definitely a concern and people need to pay attention to their own pets,” Robyn McGeorge said.

McGeorge is a co-chair of the Montgomery County Animal Welfare Task Force.

She said the number of dogs in the county is unimaginable for local shelters, the humane society, and the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Shelters are being flooded with phone calls about loose dogs out in the cold or running across busy streets.

“There’s a lot of dogs that live outdoors 24/7 that probably shouldn’t and don’t necessarily have the enclosures to keep them warm,” McGeorge said.

It’s why she said the task force hopes to change laws regarding animal crimes.

“As far as tethering laws and things like that and changing wording in laws to help with investigations regarding cruelty and neglect because it’s very vague right now, and the more we can make it specific, the more that’s going to help in order to actually prosecute someone who is being cruel to an animal,” McGeorge said.

