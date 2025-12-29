Dog finds forever home after 7 years in Ohio shelter

YOUNGSTOWN — A dog that’s spent seven years at a Northeast Ohio shelter has found his forever home.

Onyx, a 9-year-old dog, had been at the Animal Charity of Ohio Humane Society in Mahoning County since July 2018, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

His adoption fee was covered, and Cleveland-area influencer Joey Kinsley, also known as Sir Yacht, even agreed to pay for travel expenses for the individual who adopted him.

A local detail business also jumped in, offering a free ceramic coat for his adopter’s car, WOIO reported.

Last week, Kinsley called the adoption a “textbook definition of a Christmas miracle.”

In a statement shared on social media, Animal Charity of Ohio said it was “hard to put into words what this moment means” to their staff and volunteers.

“Onyx has grown up here, taught us patience, resilience, and unconditional love, and has left his mark on every single heart he’s met,” they wrote.

The shelter shared a video on social media of Onyx leaving the shelter. Staff and volunteers lined the halls and even rolled out the red carpet for him.

“While we will miss him and his signature way of announcing himself with that unforgettable bark dearly, our hearts are full knowing he’s getting the forever home he has always deserved. Please join us in wishing Onyx and his adopter the very best of luck on their new journey together. If anyone deserves this happy ending, it’s him,” the shelter wrote in part.

