Dog found tied to animal shelter’s fence with a gunshot wound

AppleButter (Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — An animal shelter is looking for answers after a dog was found tied to its gate with a gunshot wound.

Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Cincinnati Animal CARE staff arrived to find a dog tied to the shelter gate near the intake entrance, our news partners at WCPO reported.

A closer look revealed the dog had a gunshot wound to her chest.

The dog, renamed AppleButter, got emergency, life-saving care.

“We are asking the community for information,” the shelter wrote. “If you know anything about this dog, her owners or the circumstances surrounding this situation, please contact us immediately.”

AppleButter lost a lot of blood, which veterinarians had to inject back into her to keep her from bleeding out from the wound, the shelter said.

After five hours, AppleButter pulled through and was stable.

However, AppleButter isn’t out of the woods yet, and the shelter is bracing for an expensive future caring for her.

A fundraiser on Facebook was created to help offset AppleButter’s care.

By Friday morning, the shelter had exceeded its goal of $5,000, with donations totaling around $5,707 by 7 a.m.

Anyone who knows anything about AppleButter or how she was shot should contact Cincinnati Animal CARE at 513-541-7383 or submit an email to tips@cincycare.org.

