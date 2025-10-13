Dog hits gas pedal, causes truck to hit local home, report states

Truck into home on Stop Eight Road Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — A truck crashed into a Vandalia home over the weekend, and one resident says a dog was to blame.

The crash was reported in the 3100 block of Stop 8 Road around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday.

A 52-year-old man told police he had just gotten home, and another resident had let their dog out to see him.

“(The man) was trying to pull up closer to the home and (the dog) jumped into the truck and pushed the gas pedal,” a Vandalia police report stated. “This caused his truck to go through the west side of the home.”

The crash caused significant damage to the truck.

The home sustained damage to a window and half of a first-story wall, the report stated.

Dispatchers previously confirmed that no injuries were reported.

