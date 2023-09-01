Dog reunited with family 10 years after going missing in Montgomery County (Montgomery County Animal Resource Center)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A dog is finally back with her family after being missing for 10 years.

According to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, a dog named Abby was reunited with her owners thanks to her microchip.

“When she was first found, this girl could hardly stand or walk, but she turned into a happy, wiggly mess the minute her family came to pick her up,” the animal shelter said. “Abby’s mama reports she’s gained a whopping 16 lbs. since coming home and loves playing with her family and going on walks, despite everything she’s been through.”

The animal shelter says if you are interested in having your pet microchipped, you can bring them by the shelter with no appointment needed.

For more information, you can visit the animal shelter’s website here.

