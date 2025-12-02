Dog reunited with owner after vehicle stolen with pet inside

CINCINNATI — A family’s dog was returned to them after their car was stolen with their vehicle inside.

Dispatchers said they received reports of a stolen car at 8:23 p.m. in the 2600 block of Madison Road Saturday night, our news partners at WCPO reported.

They said the victim left their car locked with the engine running while they walked inside the Donatos to get pizza.

When they returned about two to three minutes later, their car was gone.

The victim told police that their key was with them, but their dog was still inside the car, wearing a purple harness.

Norwood police said Sunday morning that the car had been recovered, but the dog was still missing.

However, the woman who first reported her car and dog missing announced on social media that her dog, Dolly, was found in East Walnut Hills.

“While the people who dumped her outside absolutely suck, we are blown away by the (kindness) of our community,” the post says. “THANNK YOU ALL!!!!”

Police did not say if they’ve identified who stole the vehicle.

