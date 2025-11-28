Dog that spent over 1,000 days in Ohio shelter finds forever home

Dog adopted after spending over 1,000 days in Ohio shelter

SUMMIT COUNTY — A 4-year-old dog in northern Ohio has finally been adopted after spending over 1,000 days in a shelter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clifton came to the shelter as a stray transfer from a local hospital in 2023, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. Since then, he spent 1,028 days at the shelter, becoming its longest resident.

“After more than 1,000 days of waiting, Clifton deserves his happy ending. He is so ready to give his whole heart to the right family,” the Humane Society wrote on social media last week.

TRENDING STORIES:

It now appears that’s exactly what he got.

“We adopted him and he’s in his forever home with us,” his adopter shared on the Humane Society’s post. “We absolutely love him.”

News Center 7 checked, and Clifton no longer appears as an adoptable dog on the Humane Society’s website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group