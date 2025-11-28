Dogs at local Black Friday event adopted

DAYTON — Every dog at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Black Friday event has been adopted.

According to a Facebook post, every dog inside the Dayton Humane and Co Boutique went to their forever homes.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said there are still animals available at their main adoption center located at 1661 Nicholas Rd.

To browse available pets, visit hsdayton.org/adopt.

