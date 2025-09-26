Dogs that attacked woman, causing serious injuries, connected to previous attack in area county

Dogs that attacked woman, causing serious injuries, connected to previous attack in area county Dogs that attacked a woman, causing her to get over 700 stitches, have attacked before, according to new reports.
By WHIO Staff

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Dogs that attacked a woman, causing her to get over 700 stitches, have attacked before, according to new reports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 26, Dawn Kilbarger exited her home and was attacked by dogs that had also attacked her neighbor, Rick Schroepple.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first set of charges against the dogs’ owner came from Franklin County’s department of animal control.

News Center 7 reached out to see if an animal control officer could answer why the dogs were allowed to return to their owner.

We will update this story if we receive a response.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!