Donate to the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon

Donate to the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon The 28th annual K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon is Friday.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The 28th annual K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon is today!

Join Nancy and Woody until 6 pm as they tell you all about the Canine Co-Pilot Program at Dayton Children’s Hospital and talk to families who share their stories with the therapy dogs.

You’ll hear from Owen, Eric, Brody, and many more talking about the impact the Canine Co-Pilot Program has at the hospital.

Donate and become a Miracle Maker now!

Ways To Donate

  • Donate Online
  • By Phone: 1-888-746-KIDS (5437)
  • By Text: K99Kids to 34984

