‘Don’t know what is going through somebody’s mind;’ Community reacts after body found in cooler

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Investigators are working to learn more about a body reportedly found in a cooler in rural Montgomery County over the weekend.

As reported by News Center 7, a dead body was found in the area of Manning Road and Anthony Road near Twin Creek in Jackson Township around 7:37 p.m. Sunday.

Initial emergency scanner traffic obtained by News Center 7 details that officers were called out to investigate a cooler that had a bad smell.

“Have a Jackson Township car come out here, it’s going to be something in a large Rubbermaid tote,” an officer first to the scene reported.

Shortly after that, the officer tells dispatchers to get a Jackson Township officer out to the scene “ASAP.”

The Jackson Township Police requested that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and removed the body for an autopsy to be performed.

